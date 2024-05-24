Update 1.5.4104 released

Hey everyone! We're back with a small update containing some changes, improvements and fixes for RimWorld and its expansions. This update should be compatible with all savegames and mods.

We do these updates with the help of players from the RimWorld community! If you're interested in helping us test, or you have a bug to report, please join us on the official RimWorld development Discord.

Bye for now!

Tia

Changelog

Adjusted render node worker to support multiple graphics per node without dirtying/reaching the render tree.

Thoughts for each genetic chemical dependency are tracked independently instead of lumped together into a single confusing thought.

Remove deathless regeneration coma on resurrection.

Tweak some Anomaly incident occurrence rates so that they're less prevalent in ambient mode.

Clarify the label for "anomaly disabled" mode.

Added labelNoParenthesis rule symbol to pawns and things.

Updated Spanish LanguageWorker.

Ghouls can now be ordered to rest in medical beds.

Pawns will now satisfy genetic chemical dependencies when in caravans if their drug policy allows it.

Harbinger trees now consume corpses part by part even if they have no nutrition.

Adjusted distance ranges on some sounds.

Replaced gender-specific words with symbols in schematic texts.

Don't store virtual relationship records which can never imply another relationship.

Changed fade shadows to not multiply together.

Remove healer mech serums from animal operation options.

Fixes