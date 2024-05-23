 Skip to content

Grave Realms Playtest update for 23 May 2024

BETAv0.850 - Update

Build 14469925 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 15:09:37 UTC

  • Map balance updates
  • Boss collider updates to stop from riding up over player
  • Video settings now show correct list of resolutions at 60hz
  • Fullscreen toggle now saves properly during game pause
  • Melee attack visuals now despawn properly

