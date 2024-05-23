- Map balance updates
- Boss collider updates to stop from riding up over player
- Video settings now show correct list of resolutions at 60hz
- Fullscreen toggle now saves properly during game pause
- Melee attack visuals now despawn properly
Grave Realms Playtest update for 23 May 2024
BETAv0.850 - Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2921572
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update