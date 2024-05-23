Heroine's Claw | Content Update

New overhauls
- A brand new ending to the game
- A new level after the final boss fight
- New music in certain areas
New items
- Added a new weapon - [spoiler]A shotgun[/spoiler]
Bug fixes
- Fixed the "You died" continue button being un-interactable in certain instances
- Fixed a bug where you could get stuck on top of a small bush in later areas in the game
- Fixed the [spoiler]"Harvey"[/spoiler] boss fight not being able to walk onto the balcony area with the player
- Fixed certain areas you could go out of bounds in
- Fixed a portion of the UI being misplaced or scaled incorrectly on ultrawide monitors
- Fixed the clue for the first boss fight not appearing
- Fixed certain graphical issues with the "Low" pre-set
- Fixed weapons not letting you equip them in certain instances
[spoiler]Added a cheat menu, to access it open the game with the "-cheat" launch option and then click the P key[/spoiler]
