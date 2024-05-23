 Skip to content

MAJOR Heroine's Claw update for 23 May 2024

Heroine's Claw | Content Update

23 May 2024

New overhauls

  • A brand new ending to the game
  • A new level after the final boss fight
  • New music in certain areas

New items

  • Added a new weapon - [spoiler]A shotgun[/spoiler]
Bug fixes
  • Fixed the "You died" continue button being un-interactable in certain instances
  • Fixed a bug where you could get stuck on top of a small bush in later areas in the game
  • Fixed the [spoiler]"Harvey"[/spoiler] boss fight not being able to walk onto the balcony area with the player
  • Fixed certain areas you could go out of bounds in
  • Fixed a portion of the UI being misplaced or scaled incorrectly on ultrawide monitors
  • Fixed the clue for the first boss fight not appearing
  • Fixed certain graphical issues with the "Low" pre-set
  • Fixed weapons not letting you equip them in certain instances

[spoiler]Added a cheat menu, to access it open the game with the "-cheat" launch option and then click the P key[/spoiler]

