VAIL update for 23 May 2024

Patch v1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14469789 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 19:32:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small patch as we get ready for our next major update, 1.2!

Changes & Fixes

  • Significant improvements to the STF12 pump action shotgun. The pump will now lock in place while a shell is chambered and ready to fire. Other improvements to the overall feel.
  • Significant improvements to the MR96 bolt and grips. It is now much harder to accidentally grab the magazine when reaching for the grip or bolt.
  • Added a message of the day that appears once every play session until it is dismissed.
  • Possible fix for the Hardpoint timer getting stuck.
  • Visual improvements to Este's vista and misc. assets throughout the map.
  • Misc. bug fixes and optimizations

See you all in-game!
AEXLAB

