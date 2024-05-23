Patch v1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14469789 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 19:32:03 UTC by Wendy

Just a small patch as we get ready for our next major update, 1.2!

Changes & Fixes

Significant improvements to the STF12 pump action shotgun. The pump will now lock in place while a shell is chambered and ready to fire. Other improvements to the overall feel.

Significant improvements to the MR96 bolt and grips. It is now much harder to accidentally grab the magazine when reaching for the grip or bolt.

Added a message of the day that appears once every play session until it is dismissed.

Possible fix for the Hardpoint timer getting stuck.

Visual improvements to Este's vista and misc. assets throughout the map.

Misc. bug fixes and optimizations

See you all in-game!

AEXLAB