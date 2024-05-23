Patch v1.1.1

Just a small patch as we get ready for our next major update, 1.2!
Changes & Fixes
- Significant improvements to the STF12 pump action shotgun. The pump will now lock in place while a shell is chambered and ready to fire. Other improvements to the overall feel.
- Significant improvements to the MR96 bolt and grips. It is now much harder to accidentally grab the magazine when reaching for the grip or bolt.
- Added a message of the day that appears once every play session until it is dismissed.
- Possible fix for the Hardpoint timer getting stuck.
- Visual improvements to Este's vista and misc. assets throughout the map.
- Misc. bug fixes and optimizations
See you all in-game!
AEXLAB
