Release 0.3.14.1

This is a quick update to address a few bugs preventing captains from starting a new game.
We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release
Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.
Updates
- Contact Panel Updates:
- Restored the Exit button move
- More localization
- Mission Panel now takes into account the number of accepted missions and hides the Contact Link when it should
- Minor tweaks to Location graphics to be more clean
- More tooltips (localized as well)
- Star Hopper CX has had a number of adjustments - We are monitoring this new ship very closely to ensure it is priced correctly
Bugs
- Addressed an issue that would prevent starting a new game
- Addressed issues with ship naming popup
