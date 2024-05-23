Release 0.3.14.1

This is a quick update to address a few bugs preventing captains from starting a new game.

We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release

Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

Contact Panel Updates:

Restored the Exit button move

More localization

Mission Panel now takes into account the number of accepted missions and hides the Contact Link when it should

Minor tweaks to Location graphics to be more clean

More tooltips (localized as well)

Updates

Star Hopper CX has had a number of adjustments - We are monitoring this new ship very closely to ensure it is priced correctly

Bugs