Spaceport Trading Company update for 23 May 2024

Release 0.3.14.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14469704 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 15:09:31 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a quick update to address a few bugs preventing captains from starting a new game.
We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release
Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

  • Contact Panel Updates:
  • Restored the Exit button move
  • More localization
  • Mission Panel now takes into account the number of accepted missions and hides the Contact Link when it should
  • Minor tweaks to Location graphics to be more clean
  • More tooltips (localized as well)

Updates

  • Star Hopper CX has had a number of adjustments - We are monitoring this new ship very closely to ensure it is priced correctly

Bugs

  • Addressed an issue that would prevent starting a new game
  • Addressed issues with ship naming popup

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2618711
macOS Depot 2618712
Linux Depot 2618713
