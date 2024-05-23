Update v1.22 - Champion Of Chaos

Who will become Champion Of Chaos!?

Starting today, we invite you to join this new Special Event! It's a fierce competition on in Survival Mode, running from 23rd May to 1st of June - 11am PST (Saturday).

Here's what to expect:

Chaos Clusters

Chaos Cluster are an additional cluster of enemies that appear during a wave. They appear every 5 seconds, and consist of random enemies from the game. Some of these carry useful spells! Destroy these clusters for additional points, and be careful not to let them trample you!

Special Chester

A new type of Chester has been added to the game! These carry limited edition Plate Pieces, and are only available during the Special Event. Plate Pieces dropped from these Chesters are green, and unlocks hidden soundtracks in your Playlist. Catch them while the event is still ongoing!

BUT they won't go down easy! They'll circle you and pelt spells of their own. Use your unlocked abilities to your advantage, and take em down as fast as you can! They'll dissapear before the current wave ends.

Trading Cards

Thanks to the game's growing community, Steam has allowed us to add Trading Cards to the game! Earn them from playing Savant - Ascent REMIX, turn them into badges and unique emotes!

Survival Mode is one of the hardest modes of the game, and if you are seeking tips/tricks, head on over to our [Discord](discord.gg/dpadstudio), where current champs are eager to give you some pointers!

