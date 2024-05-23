UPDATE 1.0.4

Hey Warriors!
We are working hard to implement your feedback as quickly as possible. Therefore, we are pleased to bring you a new update, version 1.0.4, which includes the following changes to Die by the Blade:
- Added "open combo" mode for free flow sequences. This also means that roll attack is no longer predetermined and uses S2 attack of given stance - only allowed in local, hosted and practice modes. If community finds this as preferred system, then it will replace default combo system.
- Roll combo can now be executed only in MID stance (in default combo mode) - This should eliminate situations where players were able to change stances during roll.
- Forward roll and Backward roll are bit slower now.
- Fixed death animations with dismemberment. Characters no longer limp without limbs, but fall to the ground.
- Increased maximum distance of camera to fix characters being off the screen in certain situations. This can still happen, but should be less prominent now.
- Player rating is visible in stats and also with his name in online modes.
- Movement and attack speed are now properly affecting characters.
- Characters were rebalanced for specific attribute or attribute combination.
- Server location info is now present in overlay.
- Added sanity check and update of Mouse sensitivity setting when the game starts.
- Added option to enable/disable depletable stamina in practice mode.
- Added option to turn ON/OFF haptic feedback for controllers.
- Added note to online lobbies that rating will be updated only when playing ranked online modes.
- Updated icon for Rating stat.
- Increased katana stagger state length after parry.
- Parry takes less time to recover from.
- Rolls and dashes are now using more resolve and can't be executed if resolve is too low.
- Increased warm-up frame count and active frame count in Chokuto top stance attack. It should be easier to parry/block it now.
- Fixed issue with mouse input not registered for some players. If problem persists, please switch game to fullscreen mode. Then you can go back to borderless and it will work. New installs will run the game in fullscreen by default.
- Fixed issue on character selection screen with some equipments being rendered with low-res textures.
- Fixed animation issue with LOW-VERTICAL chokuto attack which was not registering hit.
- In finisher tutorial, player no longer resets when hitting opponent with S1 or S2, making it easier to execute.
- Fixed several issues in Chinese, Korean, German, Spanish and Japanese localization.
Changed files in this update