Rivals Duel: Card Battler update for 24 May 2024

0.13.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14469531 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 07:46:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Nightmare faction has arrived! Confuse and terrify your enemies whilst controlling the battlefield with this haunting new group of cards!
New Daily Offers to check out in the store and grab a bargain!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2769362
  • Loading history…
