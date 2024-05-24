The Nightmare faction has arrived! Confuse and terrify your enemies whilst controlling the battlefield with this haunting new group of cards!
New Daily Offers to check out in the store and grab a bargain!
Rivals Duel: Card Battler update for 24 May 2024
0.13.0
The Nightmare faction has arrived! Confuse and terrify your enemies whilst controlling the battlefield with this haunting new group of cards!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update