Added timer for Rage
Added timer for Juggernaut
Fixed a bug with Juggernaut
Added timer for Shadow Walk
Added timer for Blessing
Added extra highlighting to objects in inventories
Made invading enemies faster (2.5 to 3.5)
Fixed a bug with weapons appearing over hands
Fixed a bug where you could only be a Wizard
Updated the appearance of all gems
Storms II update for 23 May 2024
Patch 4.1.2
