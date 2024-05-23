 Skip to content

Storms II update for 23 May 2024

Patch 4.1.2

Patch 4.1.2 · Last edited 23 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added timer for Rage
Added timer for Juggernaut
Fixed a bug with Juggernaut
Added timer for Shadow Walk
Added timer for Blessing
Added extra highlighting to objects in inventories
Made invading enemies faster (2.5 to 3.5)
Fixed a bug with weapons appearing over hands
Fixed a bug where you could only be a Wizard
Updated the appearance of all gems

Changed files in this update

Storms II Content Depot 1731471
