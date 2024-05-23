 Skip to content

Random Core Defense update for 23 May 2024

Patch Notes: Version v1.0.40

23 May 2024

Hello, players!

We have released a quick update to address an urgent issue that was affecting gameplay. Here are the details of the latest patch:

Bug Fix
  1. Fixed Wave Defeat Level Up Error
  • Resolved an issue where players were not leveling up after defeating a wave. This fix ensures that players will now properly level up upon wave completion.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this error and appreciate your understanding and patience. Thank you for your continuous feedback and support as we strive to improve your gaming experience.

Thank you for playing!

Sincerely,
The Random Core Defense Team

