 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Learning Factory update for 23 May 2024

Hotfix v0.31.181

Share · View all patches · Build 14469250 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey factory builders, here's a little hotfix to make this day better:

  • Fixed the bug with incorrect display of Tunnels
  • New engine version
  • Minor bug fixes

Update, enjoy, don't forget to share feedback if you have any!

Changed files in this update

Windows win64 Depot 1150091
  • Loading history…
macOS macOS Depot 1150093
  • Loading history…
Linux linux Depot 1150094
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link