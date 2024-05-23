Hotfix v0.31.181

Hey factory builders, here's a little hotfix to make this day better:
- Fixed the bug with incorrect display of Tunnels
- New engine version
- Minor bug fixes
Update, enjoy, don't forget to share feedback if you have any!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hey factory builders, here's a little hotfix to make this day better:
Update, enjoy, don't forget to share feedback if you have any!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update