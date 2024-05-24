Minor Update - Line Challenges added to the News Feed

What is up guys? We wanted to let you know about a minor update we’ve made to the Public Branch of the PC game, with the addition of Challenge Lines in the News Feed. These challenges are a small addition designed to help you hone your skills, explore different skate spots, and warm up for your Skater XL sessions. The new challenge lines offer a variety of difficulty levels, providing opportunities to practice and improve your skating. Want an extra challenge? Try them switch or in the opposite stance.

All of the original map challenges in the game are now available in switch stance too and can be found in the Challenges menu.

We’ll be updating these challenge lines regularly, so check back in the News Feed from time to time to see what’s new. You can check out the first spot challenge at JKwon Plaza by opening the News Feed from the main menu and selecting the most recent article. Then hit “Play Challenge” and the challenge will start.

In addition, Evan Smith's gear has been updated to reflect his new shoe sponsor - Clearweather Footwear. Check them out and give Evan's character a play.

We hope you enjoy these small additions!

*Mod Disclaimer: While we make every effort to preserve existing mods with each update, we are not able to control exactly how updates to the official game code will interact with every one of them.To address broken mods after an update, ensure that you have the latest version of Unity mod manager. If the issue persists, some mods may need updates from their creators to be compatible with the latest version of the game.