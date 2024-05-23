 Skip to content

Driver4VR update for 23 May 2024

Driver4VR Update 5.13.0.0 - PSMoveService to PSMoveServiceEx Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14469073 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

Since PSMoveService has not been updated for a while, Driver4VR has now been updated to use PSMoveServiceEx. This doesn't change much of the instructions; the main changes are related to the installation process. The UI is also very similar but has many great new features. PSMoveServiceEx is a great enhancement to PSMoveService, and I am thankful to the developer, Timocop, for that.

Here is a short info about the changes being made: Updating PSMoveService to PSMoveServiceEx..

In case of problems, please contact me via the support page.

Enjoy :)

