Driver4VR Update 5.13.0.0 - PSMoveService to PSMoveServiceEx Update

Hello,

Since PSMoveService has not been updated for a while, Driver4VR has now been updated to use PSMoveServiceEx. This doesn't change much of the instructions; the main changes are related to the installation process. The UI is also very similar but has many great new features. PSMoveServiceEx is a great enhancement to PSMoveService, and I am thankful to the developer, Timocop, for that.

Here is a short info about the changes being made: Updating PSMoveService to PSMoveServiceEx..

In case of problems, please contact me via the support page.

Enjoy :)