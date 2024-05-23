Pampas & Selene: Version 1.01

Pampas & Selene: Patch 1.01
Hello! Thank you all for such an exciting release day of Pampas & Selene. We intend to release patches often after release as we fix reported bugs, polish the game from the community's great feedback, and adjust things that may cause confusion. Thank you!
Gameplay Changes
- Icons for PS4 no longer have an identity crisus. (RT,LT,RB,LB => L1,L2,R1,R2)
- You can no longer run while webbed.
- New tips added near the 3 starting gods to better understand how to track quests.
- After receiving a new quest, the god is autofocused in the quest tracker to see where new items are.
- Extra content can now be activated in the main menu before starting a game.
- Extra content in pause menu moved from SETTINGS>OPTIONS to just SETTINGS for ease of use.
- Mages and Jellyfish should now respect the player's personal space and will spawn a bit further.
- The witch no longer can be [spoiler]polymorphed (She is already quite sheepish)[/spoiler].
- Text pop-up has been added to the [spoiler]Soul Mastery[/spoiler] soul.
- While in inventory, minimap now updates [spoiler]destinations when browsing demon realms via the Orb[/spoiler].
- Small blue diamond icon on "Extra content"
Bug Fixes
- BUG: The special pet for completing the demo 100% should now correctly appear in Extra Content.
- BUG: Some wall edges of castle's minimap were corrected. (Real walls were not harmed)
- BUG: Bosses HP bars no longer flash when low.
- BUG: Some skins had visual bugs when inside a shrine.
- BUG: You can no longer teleport out of the final room of the game. Whoops! 😂
- BUG: Percentage of map completion always 100% at the end game results screen. 🤔
- BUG: Percentage of map completion never 100% during game in the map screen. 🤔
- BUG: The [spoiler]Polymorph[/spoiler] spell is no longer mana free.
- DIALOG: All References to Kharon now correctly Charon, confirming that Cs are cooler than Ks.
- DIALOG: Description of [spoiler]Magic Necklace[/spoiler] no longer mistakes has "the the" in the description.
- ONLINE: Last thing friends see when dying is now "Game Over" instead of "Game Paused".
- ONLINE: Achievements menu option is disabled while in a multiplayer game. (They are singleplayer only)
- ONLINE: Sync issues for lunges fixed for the [spoiler]Demon Python[/spoiler] .
- BUG: Inventory/map/gods is no longer sloftlocked when pressing up when hero is in front of a secret passage
Changed files in this update