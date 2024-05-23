Pampas & Selene: Version 1.01

Pampas & Selene: Patch 1.01

Hello! Thank you all for such an exciting release day of Pampas & Selene. We intend to release patches often after release as we fix reported bugs, polish the game from the community's great feedback, and adjust things that may cause confusion. Thank you!

Gameplay Changes

Icons for PS4 no longer have an identity crisus. (RT,LT,RB,LB => L1,L2,R1,R2)

You can no longer run while webbed.

New tips added near the 3 starting gods to better understand how to track quests.

After receiving a new quest, the god is autofocused in the quest tracker to see where new items are.

Extra content can now be activated in the main menu before starting a game.

Extra content in pause menu moved from SETTINGS>OPTIONS to just SETTINGS for ease of use.

Mages and Jellyfish should now respect the player's personal space and will spawn a bit further.

The witch no longer can be [spoiler]polymorphed (She is already quite sheepish)[/spoiler].

Text pop-up has been added to the [spoiler]Soul Mastery[/spoiler] soul.

While in inventory, minimap now updates [spoiler]destinations when browsing demon realms via the Orb[/spoiler].

Small blue diamond icon on "Extra content"

Bug Fixes