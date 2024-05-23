Work in Progress: Update 13.5

This is a short overview of the planned features for Update 13.5. If you want to participate in the Public Test for the coming update and would like to read more about its features, visit the dedicated article on our website:

[EU](https://worldofwarships.eu/en/news/public-test/work-in-progress-135/ style=button) [NA](https://worldofwarships.com/en/news/public-test/work-in-progress-135/ style=button) [ASIA](https://worldofwarships.asia/en/news/public-test/work-in-progress-135/ style=button)

IMPORTANT! Because the update is still being tested, the information in this article is tentative and reflects the state of game development at the time of its publication. Some changes and new features may be removed entirely or implemented differently by the time the update goes live.

D-Day Operations

Update 13.5 will play host to two new D-Day Operations—each available to play for 2 weeks. As with the first Operation taking place in the current Update (13.4), you will be able to unlock Classified Documents by opening Intelligence Folders earned while playing the Operations. These Classified Documents come in three secrecy levels and grant different buffs against certain enemy types.

Atlantic Wall Defense

The first Operation of Update 13.5 will place you in the boots of a German Captain leading a desperate defense of the beaches and coastal batteries from the onslaught of Allied forces.

You can play the Operation aboard Tier V–VII German destroyers; if you don't own one, a rental vessel will be provided to you. All destroyers in this Operation come equipped with the new Drop Minefield consumable.

Your main goal is to place as many minefields as possible in the way of the attackers, with the bonus tasks being to save as many coastal guns as possible and destroy the Allied destroyers, battleships, and aircraft carrier while surviving until Axis reinforcements arrive. Lastly, if one of your teammates is destroyed, a buff will be activated for your team so you can continue the fight.

Omaha Beach Assault

The final D-day scenario will put you back on the Allied side on the same map from the previous Operation.

Your team can consist of Tier V–VII battleships, cruisers, and destroyers from Great Britain; the U.S.A.; the Commonwealth; France; and the Netherlands, as well as select European ships.

This time, your mission is to rescue the crews of the damaged vessels and then destroy the very same coastal batteries you were defending in the prior Operation. Other tasks include destroying all the Schnellboots, escorting the attacking force, defeating the remaining destroyers, and having half of your team still standing at the end of it all.