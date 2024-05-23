More Localization!

Share · View all patches · Build 14468907 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 14:32:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, it's been a while and we come with another big update which focuses on localizing the game into even more languages.

From now on you can enjoy the game in French, German, Polish and even Simplified Chinese!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1783800/Crossroad_OS/