MAJOR Crossroad OS update for 23 May 2024

More Localization!

23 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, it's been a while and we come with another big update which focuses on localizing the game into even more languages.

From now on you can enjoy the game in French, German, Polish and even Simplified Chinese!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1783800/Crossroad_OS/

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1783801
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1783802
  • Loading history…
