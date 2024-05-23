 Skip to content

Sumorbit update for 23 May 2024

Update 1.4.3

Build 14468831 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy

  • Added a setting to reduce particle effects to improve performance
  • Fixed a bug where wormholes wouldn't function correctly on the Great Filter map if wormhole quality was set to zero

