Share · View all patches · Build 14468816 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 13:52:23 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes: Version v1.0.39

Hello, players!

The v1.0.39 update is now live. This update brings various enhancements designed to enrich and streamline your gaming experience. Here are the key changes in this patch:

New Features and Improvements

16:9 Aspect Ratio Support

The game now fully supports 16:9 aspect ratio resolutions. Enjoy a more immersive gameplay experience on a wider screen!

New Display Modes

Windowed Mode : You can now play the game in windowed mode. Enjoy multitasking while playing.

: You can now play the game in windowed mode. Enjoy multitasking while playing. Borderless Windowed Mode: Get the immersive feel of fullscreen with the convenience of windowed mode by using the new borderless windowed mode.

Main Screen Image and UI Update

The main screen's image and UI have been redesigned. Experience a cleaner and more intuitive interface.

Options Menu UI Update

The UI of the options menu has been improved. Adjusting settings to suit your preferences is now easier than ever.

Pause Menu UI Update

The pause menu UI has been revamped to provide easier access to essential information and controls during gameplay.

We hope these updates enhance your gaming experience. Thank you for your continuous feedback and support. We are committed to making Random Core Defense the best it can be.

Thank you for playing!

Sincerely,

The Random Core Defense Team