 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sailwind update for 23 May 2024

Update 0.26.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14468799 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • items left on your other ships should not disappear anymore when you move away from the ship
  • fixed a bug where the head bob and footstep sounds would continue playing after activating a winch or a steering wheel
  • the player should now properly collide with objects above (roofs, etc) when jumping up

Changed files in this update

Sailwind Content Depot 1764531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link