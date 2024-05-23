- items left on your other ships should not disappear anymore when you move away from the ship
- fixed a bug where the head bob and footstep sounds would continue playing after activating a winch or a steering wheel
- the player should now properly collide with objects above (roofs, etc) when jumping up
Sailwind update for 23 May 2024
Update 0.26.1 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Sailwind Content Depot 1764531
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update