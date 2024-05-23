v1.0.9 update announcement: first wave of new maps!

Hello~

Thank [Animal Crusaders] for the positive feedback and suggestions! Starting this week, we're officially re-pacing our updates and starting to work on new versions of content thatWe have many new ideas and play styles we want to realize to share with you!Will gradually show you a more interesting animal world in subsequent updates! AndIn addition to the update announcementMore gameplay content!

New Cluckmech! New Enhance! New Map! New event! Even new modelWait a minute, we'll be right back.

In addition, other partners feedback bugs we are also actively collecting and processing, you can also come to our live feedback problems & suggestions, you have what you want to Cluckmech, you can also come to the live chat of the wishing session and we exchange ~!Thanks

Here's what's new in v1.0.9 -

New maps added (beach, desert, swamp ......)

Optimized the lagging problem of [Spikes of Tycoon] (gold coins exceeding 50 will go directly to the bag)

[Nuke Shock] now inflicts kills that are inherited to the main Cluckmech

Fixed the issue where the unique enhancement [Homeward Temptation] was not unique

Optimized some text issues

Fixed the bug where the [Sharpened Elite] Health deduction was disabled

Fixed the issue where [Nano-Trepang] did not have Enhance Focus

Fixed [Mantis Razor] not counting as a trap kill after enhance [Bearing Overclock]

Adjustment of desert & beach occurrence logic

Fixed an issue where the [Capybara Stand] bonuses to the Event Cluckmech were not effective

Fixed the missing text of the talent [Elusive Grace]

Fixed the bug that selecting a Cluckmech with a shortcut key on the level upgrade triple option screen would cause time to pass while on the upgrade screen

Cluckmech Adjustment:

Fly Factory: Remove [Soldier Enhance] [Nano Core] [Super Upgrade]

Stonelion Tower: Remove [Big Hairpin]

Turtle Armor: Able to place a Cluckmech above, Make it <color=#04FF00>+25%</color> Attack Damage CD 5 → 10 Helth 3750 → 3500

Luminous Salted Egg: Now slowly throws light eggs Attack range 1.5 → 2.5

Map update（some）：



“Birdy”



“Skull ”



“A”



“Sister”



“ignition point”

There are many more ............ Waiting for everyone to explore! More new maps & new content in the making!

Thanks for playing our game! If you have any problems, welcome to join the Discord to give us feedback~

