Are you feeling CONFIDENT, Wizards?

Hello Wizards!

We have a big surprise for you! Today we are releasing the Confidence Update for Wizard's Way Out!

The biggest change is that you can now finish levels without perfect execution 😱 and progress in the game without mastering each level. For each level you master the little Wizard will become more and more confident in their skills 🙌

However, the Wizard needs to be completely confident in their skills to tackle the final level and escape the magical prison!

We hope this change will also give you the confidence to experiment with the levels and discover new ways to solve the puzzles you might be stuck on!

Don't worry, if you're coming back to Wizard's Way Out after a long hiatus, levels you have completed previously are already considered mastered and you won't need to solve them again in order to progress. Due to how the old level progression worked you may find yourself in a situation where newly unlocked levels will appear as already mastered, this is due to you having mastered them prior to this update and is as intended.

That said, if you feel the need to refresh your telekinetic puzzling skills you can revisit and replay any level at any time 🙂

We also revamped the movement controls, both inside a level, and on the level selection screen.

In a level, you can now select any tile, and the little Wizard will figure out how to get there fastest! No need to click a million times to move anymore!

Level selection now lists all the levels on the bottom of the screen, and you can simply select the level you want to go to and be taken there directly. The level buttons also better indicate if a level has been cleared, mastered, or is yet to be unlocked.

Thank you for supporting our indie dream ❤

If you want to give us feedback, chat or anything else, hit us up on the Steam forums or Discord!

Have fun,

Kikimora Crew