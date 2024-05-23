The Tribe Must Survive 1.0 is HERE!

Tribe Leaders,
You have survived through endless dark nights, overcome disasters and kept the fire alive until the new dawn. The day has come… The Tribe Must Survive 1.0 is out now! We’re eternally grateful for those who joined us in our Early Access stint and equally grateful to anyone joining us today.
It’s been a journey beyond our wildest expectations, and we’re thrilled to finally be able to launch the game with all of you.
For the 1.0 release, we’ve made several significant changes to the game including adding in-game objectives, roguelite mechanics to unlock between games, and even a challenge mode for those tribe leaders who remain unfazed by regular difficulties.
Without further ado, take a look at the changes coming in with the 1.0 version:
Patch Notes
Progression Systems
Added Progression Systems that support all players, from early-game onboarding, to endgame mastery.
- New Species Goals will provide new players with a set of goals to strive towards in the early stages
- New Level-based progression allows players to unlock new features, perks, and bonuses, gradually increasing gameplay depth
- Added in-game notifications to signal completion of Species Goals
- Scoring system reworked to accommodate progression changes
- New Challenge Levels add wicked new gameplay modifiers to challenge even the most skilled players - unlocked after beating the game once
- End-of-Round screen overhauled to display Score and progress towards next unlock
- New Progression screen added - accessible at the start of a new game, and through the Pause menu
Note: The new Progression systems are brand new features and will not take into account progress on previous runs. For the best experience, we would recommend that you start a fresh run after installing v1.0.16.
The Children of the Mother
Those who surrender themselves into the Mother’s embrace will find their pain replaced by a soothing bliss. However, the deeper you fall into Her arms, the harder it becomes to break away.
- New Spiritual Upgrade Tree: Gives access to 11 new Spiritual Aspects (2 more can be unlocked)
- New Resource: Poppies can now be found on the map, which can be used to produce Red Medicine
- New Personality Perks provide gameplay benefits to Tribe Members inclined towards the Mother’s Personality Traits
- New Events were added
- Various events were adjusted to account for this new Faith
Inner Conflicts
Growth can lead to division. Once the line is drawn between “us” and “them”, everything can be justified.
- Two new Spiritual Inner Conflicts were added, with 12 accompanying events on each
- Two new Philosophical Inner Conflicts were added, with 12 accompanying events on each
- Cohesion and Inner Conflict mechanics were rebalanced, in order to make them more likely to trigger in Acts 4 and 5
Other Additions
- Added new Outro cutscene, when beating the game
- Added localization support for Simplified Chinese, and Japanese
- Added support for Cloud Saves
- Added useful highlighting of Hints in the game UI
Balancing Changes
-
Increased Lumber Camp productivity from 4 to 5 wood
-
Increased the Medicine gathering job speed for a slight increase in productivity
-
Decreased the effect of the “Lonely” perk from -25% Productivity and -25% Movement speed to -10%/-10%
-
Reduced Stone Pit wood costs from 80 to 60
-
Reduced “Distillers” Building Upgrade chance to remove weird perk from 25% to 15%
-
Reduced “Influential Inventions” Building Upgrade generated influence points from 1 to 0.5 per Research Point
-
Reduced the event perk “Copper Stripping” from 1 Copper bar / excavation% to 0.1 Copper bar / excavation%
-
Removed the light radius penalty from the Flood. The inner radius of the fire isn’t reduced anymore
-
Increased the Panic and Riot bar thresholds for some negative events
-
Made the Panic and Riot bars fill ~20% faster when above the thresholds and deplete ~20% faster when below
-
Added missing Philosophy modifiers:
- Freedom —> +33% spiritual progress
- Control —> -3 Tribe growth
-
The fire-related Building Upgrades now also apply to Outpost fires
-
Many changes to the balancing of the interaction system in order to make factions and Inner Conflicts more interesting
-
Increased the Ritual lead up time and decreased the Ritual duration, in order to give Tribe Members more time to join the Ritual without increasing the overall time it takes
General Improvements
- Fixed an issue where scene lighting would not update when a building gets destroyed
- Fixed an issue where resources in the caravan would not display properly
- Fixed tooltips flickering
- Fixed an issue where relics would not get subtracted when unlocking the final upgrade
- Fixed an issue where the philosophy sentiment would wrongly go to 10
- Fixed an issue where Building Upgrades could have negative costs
- Fixed an issue where the plus button would not work on Windows
- Rebalanced “Bedbound” perk, so it is not deadly all the time anymore
- Removed daily medicine consumption from the game
- Fixed some Trade-related edge-cases that would negatively affect gameplay
- Added more settings to the in-game preferences
- Added “Skip Intro cutscene” setting
- Added a “Destroy Building” hotkey
- Herds are now visible on the strategy view, once discovered
- Increased some of the font sizes
- Added Dead people to the Agent UI
- Added many small tooltips, text and usability improvements
We sincerely hope you enjoy this Full Release version of the game. It has meant a lot to us to see you play during Early Access and read your views on the game. We have been eagerly working on this update and we are excited to be sharing this moment with you.
Please don’t hesitate to join our Discord server and leave a review about the game on Steam. We are always happy to hear your thoughts and stories from the Lovecraftian Stone Age!
Play The Tribe Must Survive, live, lose, thrive, and survive!
- The Tribe Must Survive Team
Changed files in this update