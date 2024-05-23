The Tribe Must Survive 1.0 is HERE!

Share · View all patches · Build 14468525 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 12:52:08 UTC by Wendy

Tribe Leaders,

You have survived through endless dark nights, overcome disasters and kept the fire alive until the new dawn. The day has come… The Tribe Must Survive 1.0 is out now! We’re eternally grateful for those who joined us in our Early Access stint and equally grateful to anyone joining us today.

It’s been a journey beyond our wildest expectations, and we’re thrilled to finally be able to launch the game with all of you.

For the 1.0 release, we’ve made several significant changes to the game including adding in-game objectives, roguelite mechanics to unlock between games, and even a challenge mode for those tribe leaders who remain unfazed by regular difficulties.

Without further ado, take a look at the changes coming in with the 1.0 version:

Patch Notes

Progression Systems

Added Progression Systems that support all players, from early-game onboarding, to endgame mastery.

New Species Goals will provide new players with a set of goals to strive towards in the early stages

New Level-based progression allows players to unlock new features, perks, and bonuses, gradually increasing gameplay depth

Added in-game notifications to signal completion of Species Goals

Scoring system reworked to accommodate progression changes

New Challenge Levels add wicked new gameplay modifiers to challenge even the most skilled players - unlocked after beating the game once

End-of-Round screen overhauled to display Score and progress towards next unlock

New Progression screen added - accessible at the start of a new game, and through the Pause menu

Note: The new Progression systems are brand new features and will not take into account progress on previous runs. For the best experience, we would recommend that you start a fresh run after installing v1.0.16.

The Children of the Mother

Those who surrender themselves into the Mother’s embrace will find their pain replaced by a soothing bliss. However, the deeper you fall into Her arms, the harder it becomes to break away.

New Spiritual Upgrade Tree: Gives access to 11 new Spiritual Aspects (2 more can be unlocked)

New Resource: Poppies can now be found on the map, which can be used to produce Red Medicine

New Personality Perks provide gameplay benefits to Tribe Members inclined towards the Mother’s Personality Traits

New Events were added

Various events were adjusted to account for this new Faith

Inner Conflicts

Growth can lead to division. Once the line is drawn between “us” and “them”, everything can be justified.

Two new Spiritual Inner Conflicts were added, with 12 accompanying events on each

Two new Philosophical Inner Conflicts were added, with 12 accompanying events on each

Cohesion and Inner Conflict mechanics were rebalanced, in order to make them more likely to trigger in Acts 4 and 5

Other Additions

Added new Outro cutscene, when beating the game

Added localization support for Simplified Chinese, and Japanese

Added support for Cloud Saves

Added useful highlighting of Hints in the game UI

Balancing Changes

Increased Lumber Camp productivity from 4 to 5 wood

Increased the Medicine gathering job speed for a slight increase in productivity

Decreased the effect of the “Lonely” perk from -25% Productivity and -25% Movement speed to -10%/-10%

Reduced Stone Pit wood costs from 80 to 60

Reduced “Distillers” Building Upgrade chance to remove weird perk from 25% to 15%

Reduced “Influential Inventions” Building Upgrade generated influence points from 1 to 0.5 per Research Point

Reduced the event perk “Copper Stripping” from 1 Copper bar / excavation% to 0.1 Copper bar / excavation%

Removed the light radius penalty from the Flood. The inner radius of the fire isn’t reduced anymore

Increased the Panic and Riot bar thresholds for some negative events

Made the Panic and Riot bars fill ~20% faster when above the thresholds and deplete ~20% faster when below

Added missing Philosophy modifiers: Freedom —> +33% spiritual progress Control —> -3 Tribe growth

The fire-related Building Upgrades now also apply to Outpost fires

Many changes to the balancing of the interaction system in order to make factions and Inner Conflicts more interesting

Increased the Ritual lead up time and decreased the Ritual duration, in order to give Tribe Members more time to join the Ritual without increasing the overall time it takes

General Improvements

Fixed an issue where scene lighting would not update when a building gets destroyed

Fixed an issue where resources in the caravan would not display properly

Fixed tooltips flickering

Fixed an issue where relics would not get subtracted when unlocking the final upgrade

Fixed an issue where the philosophy sentiment would wrongly go to 10

Fixed an issue where Building Upgrades could have negative costs

Fixed an issue where the plus button would not work on Windows

Rebalanced “Bedbound” perk, so it is not deadly all the time anymore

Removed daily medicine consumption from the game

Fixed some Trade-related edge-cases that would negatively affect gameplay

Added more settings to the in-game preferences

Added “Skip Intro cutscene” setting

Added a “Destroy Building” hotkey

Herds are now visible on the strategy view, once discovered

Increased some of the font sizes

Added Dead people to the Agent UI

Added many small tooltips, text and usability improvements

We sincerely hope you enjoy this Full Release version of the game. It has meant a lot to us to see you play during Early Access and read your views on the game. We have been eagerly working on this update and we are excited to be sharing this moment with you.

Please don’t hesitate to join our Discord server and leave a review about the game on Steam. We are always happy to hear your thoughts and stories from the Lovecraftian Stone Age!

Play The Tribe Must Survive, live, lose, thrive, and survive!

- The Tribe Must Survive Team