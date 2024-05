Share · View all patches · Build 14468506 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by the crashes on the initial release. We are pleased to inform you that the issue should be resolved with the two hotfixes, and the patch is now available.

Thank you for your patience and support!

Here is a small hotfix that fixes a few major crashes.

Fixed a possible crash when joining multiplayer session

Fixed a crash when accessing inventory