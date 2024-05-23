The Stairway 7 v1.0.6 - More Achievments, New Language, Bug Fixes & More!

Hello everyone!

Hope you are all doing well! Thank you again for your awesome feedbacks, keep them coming! I will do my best in improving the game with all your help.

The new update includes new achievements with the total of 12, more bug fixes and also added an new language option. One achievement have been added to 'Survival mode' which unlocks if you complete the whole game without dying. Are you one of the brave few to be up for the challenge?

Added additional achievements in the game.

One achievement in now related to the Survival mode. Can you be one of the few to get it?

Fixed an issue where the sounds could be heard from other floor levels.

Fixed the issue where red light was showing through some floor levels.

Decreased the volume of the jumpscares in general.

Added faster speed to the spring of the player.

Added more stamina to the player.

Updated some audio and sound clips.

Medicine is now more visible in certain areas.

All changes have been made to both modes.

Added new language 'Italian' which can now be selected in the settings.

Fixed a couple of issues and other minor bugs.

I do have many plans depending on how well the community wants them, such as randomized levels, more penalties, different anomalies and mcuh more.

If you like, feel free to also join the discord server, will be more then happy to have a chat there as well! Still small but we are a cool little growing community! :)

Discord Link: https://discord.com/invite/d8WUuuRCJK

Thank you everyone and hope you have a great day all!