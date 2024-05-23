 Skip to content

锚点：封锁区 - Anchors:Blockade Zone update for 23 May 2024

5.23 Update patch at night

  1. Regarding the issue of certain interactive obstacles in Figure 4 that can be continuously brushed
  2. The task issue of not being able to choose the second option for delivering morphine
  3. Fix the air wall issue in Figure 2

