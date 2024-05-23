- Regarding the issue of certain interactive obstacles in Figure 4 that can be continuously brushed
- The task issue of not being able to choose the second option for delivering morphine
- Fix the air wall issue in Figure 2
锚点：封锁区 - Anchors:Blockade Zone update for 23 May 2024
5.23 Update patch at night
Patchnotes via Steam Community
