Patch 1.0.1: Keybindings Added

There's been several players asking for keybindings, or reporting that they find the control scheme awkward.

This is adressed in this patch where keybindings have been implemented, for both Mouse, Keyboard and Controllers - you'll find them under Options=>Keybindings.

Keybindings for the current input device will be shown there.

To change the device go to Options=>Controls.

On top of that the time window for making the combos has been increased slightly, to make it easier to move and do combos while having an active combo sequence going.

I hope that this will help give you all a better playing experience - if you are still missing some functionality in regards to controls, please don't hesistate to ask on the forums here or on the Zillo Games Discord Server.