 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fire of Life: New Day update for 23 May 2024

Fixed an alignment issue

Share · View all patches · Build 14468216 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 12:19:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I will be looking for more items that might have "textbox" because the text looks out of alignment 90% of the time. I rarely use the textbox and use a special character called "cap" to get a caption box. ;)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2174781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link