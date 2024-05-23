I will be looking for more items that might have "textbox" because the text looks out of alignment 90% of the time. I rarely use the textbox and use a special character called "cap" to get a caption box. ;)
Fire of Life: New Day update for 23 May 2024
Fixed an alignment issue
Patchnotes via Steam Community
