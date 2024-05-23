DEVIL BLADE REBOOT Release Message

Today, DEVIL BLADE REBOOT has been released.

This game was developed in my free time outside of my regular job's work.

I slowly worked on it over the course of six and a half years,

and now it has finally been completed.

There will be a special sale for the first two weeks after release,

so please take this opportunity to enjoy it.

Thanks to the full cooperation of Mr. Cam Davis and Whisper Games,

the game was able to achieve a multilingual localization at a native-level.

I would like to take this opportunity to offer my heartfelt thanks.

(We have plans to eventually support ten different languages)

The soundtrack for DEVIL BLADE REBOOT is also on sale at this time.

The following URL can be used to purchase it, so please consider buying it as well.

https://pastelmetalic.booth.pm/items/5766566 【BOOTH】

https://hasu2010.bandcamp.com/album/devil-blade-reboot 【Bandcamp】

Thank you all very much for your time.

2024.5/24 SHIGATAKE GAMES