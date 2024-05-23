 Skip to content

Animal Shelter 2 Playtest update for 23 May 2024

Co-op playtest update (version 0.17.5)

23 May 2024

  • Disabled upgrade button (sorry, it was not meant to be included as the content is not yet fully functional)
  • Fixed a bug that allowed to move through walls during the upgrade cutscene
  • Fixed calculating shelter cleanliness
  • Players are no longer levitating :D
  • Fixed application buttons inside tablet to be sucked in a pressed state
  • Fixed on/off states of lights inside rooms
  • Fixed map tasks spawning
  • Implemented colliders for support structures

