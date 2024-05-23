- Disabled upgrade button (sorry, it was not meant to be included as the content is not yet fully functional)
- Fixed a bug that allowed to move through walls during the upgrade cutscene
- Fixed calculating shelter cleanliness
- Players are no longer levitating :D
- Fixed application buttons inside tablet to be sucked in a pressed state
- Fixed on/off states of lights inside rooms
- Fixed map tasks spawning
- Implemented colliders for support structures
Animal Shelter 2 Playtest update for 23 May 2024
Co-op playtest update (version 0.17.5)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update