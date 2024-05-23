 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Reign update for 23 May 2024

Update 0.4 Devbranch Preview Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 14468058 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 11:13:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

  • ADDED Various missing UI icons/replaced placeholders in Fleet Management windows

  • ADDED Universal Lights and some animations to the Hangar

  • FIXED Max Gimbal Weapon info stat not showing on fixed weapons

  • FIXED Ship Command Point value not centered in ship info panel

  • FIXED Railgun in manual mode causing errors when targeting small ships

  • FIXED Large ship triggering voicelines when the player is in direct control

  • FIXED Not Gaining any EXP after reaching corp rank 7

  • CHANGED Discarding a destroyed ship now gives the player 50% of the original value without the weapons

Changed depots in development_version branch

View more data in app history for build 14468058
Depot 1762571
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link