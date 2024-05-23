Update 0.4 Devbranch Preview Hotfix 2

ADDED Various missing UI icons/replaced placeholders in Fleet Management windows

ADDED Universal Lights and some animations to the Hangar

FIXED Max Gimbal Weapon info stat not showing on fixed weapons

FIXED Ship Command Point value not centered in ship info panel

FIXED Railgun in manual mode causing errors when targeting small ships

FIXED Large ship triggering voicelines when the player is in direct control

FIXED Not Gaining any EXP after reaching corp rank 7