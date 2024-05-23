-
ADDED Various missing UI icons/replaced placeholders in Fleet Management windows
-
ADDED Universal Lights and some animations to the Hangar
-
FIXED Max Gimbal Weapon info stat not showing on fixed weapons
-
FIXED Ship Command Point value not centered in ship info panel
-
FIXED Railgun in manual mode causing errors when targeting small ships
-
FIXED Large ship triggering voicelines when the player is in direct control
-
FIXED Not Gaining any EXP after reaching corp rank 7
-
CHANGED Discarding a destroyed ship now gives the player 50% of the original value without the weapons
Space Reign update for 23 May 2024
Update 0.4 Devbranch Preview Hotfix 2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed depots in development_version branch