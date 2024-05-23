 Skip to content

PERIMETER: Legate Edition update for 23 May 2024

Update Notes for 3.1.4

Build 14467959 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 13:09:26 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix lower resolution being used instead of correct resolution on displays with DPI scaling by telling OS that game is DPI aware
  • Added VSync option in Graphics settings (enabled by default)
  • Fix map previews in multiplayer rooms list appearing as question mark in some cases
  • New preview on the interface for squad of basic robots
  • Added LAVA community map as example map packaged as mod
  • Changed generator to core in tooltip text for consistency
  • Add "license" in mod.ini

