- Fix lower resolution being used instead of correct resolution on displays with DPI scaling by telling OS that game is DPI aware
- Added VSync option in Graphics settings (enabled by default)
- Fix map previews in multiplayer rooms list appearing as question mark in some cases
- New preview on the interface for squad of basic robots
- Added LAVA community map as example map packaged as mod
- Changed generator to core in tooltip text for consistency
- Add "license" in mod.ini
PERIMETER: Legate Edition update for 23 May 2024
Update Notes for 3.1.4
Changed files in this update