Captains!

Update 7.53 has just been uploaded to the server and brought multitude of fixes and improvements. Many of the bugs fixed were reported by you - and we thank you for that again!

Full changelog:

Added coloring for ships "Prospector", "Blade 200K", "Toad 200K", "Wanderer".

The radius of the cargo pickup is adjusted according to the description.

Guardians' Protection Crystals are now self-restored anywhere, even when not installed.

Fixed a bug where Wisdom Potions were spent but didn't actually apply.

Increased storage capacity in the Wood Shop and Farm.

Minor additions and improvements to the UI.

Improved client stability.

~LUCKCATCHERS2 Team