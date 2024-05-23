Captains!
Update 7.53 has just been uploaded to the server and brought multitude of fixes and improvements. Many of the bugs fixed were reported by you - and we thank you for that again!
Full changelog:
- Added coloring for ships "Prospector", "Blade 200K", "Toad 200K", "Wanderer".
- The radius of the cargo pickup is adjusted according to the description.
- Guardians' Protection Crystals are now self-restored anywhere, even when not installed.
- Fixed a bug where Wisdom Potions were spent but didn't actually apply.
- Increased storage capacity in the Wood Shop and Farm.
- Minor additions and improvements to the UI.
- Improved client stability.
~LUCKCATCHERS2 Team
