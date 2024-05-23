 Skip to content

Luckcatchers2 update for 23 May 2024

Update 7.53

Update 7.53 · Last edited 23 May 2024

Captains!

Update 7.53 has just been uploaded to the server and brought multitude of fixes and improvements. Many of the bugs fixed were reported by you - and we thank you for that again!

Full changelog:

  • Added coloring for ships "Prospector", "Blade 200K", "Toad 200K", "Wanderer".
  • The radius of the cargo pickup is adjusted according to the description.
  • Guardians' Protection Crystals are now self-restored anywhere, even when not installed.
  • Fixed a bug where Wisdom Potions were spent but didn't actually apply.
  • Increased storage capacity in the Wood Shop and Farm.
  • Minor additions and improvements to the UI.
  • Improved client stability.

~LUCKCATCHERS2 Team

