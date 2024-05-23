Patch #1.0.15.0

Hey Everyone!

First of all, we want to say thank you to everyone! It has been an incredible journey so far, and we couldn’t be more grateful for all your feedback and responses since our EA release. After our initial series of hotfixes, we stayed quiet for a couple of weeks to work on some new content, further optimization, and bug fixes. Obviously, there are still multiple steps to go, but we hope you enjoy this first small content & QoL update!

NEW AREA

For our first map expansion, we chose to incorporate more of the Southeast Asian identity to the map in the form of a small fishing village. This is just the start to our ongoing priority of expanding on the environment to achieve a more authentic feel to the world. The location features additional environmental storytelling regarding the rebellious VLF faction storing their arms and cargo in the settlement.

NEW WEAPONS

With this update, we also introduce two new weapons to our lineup. The much loved KRISS Vector and Remington M700. Both could be used in a deadly combination for long-range and close-range encounters.

NEW ATTACHMENTS

The AK-74M also gets some love with the newly added SAG MK3 conversion kit together with a new SAG buffer tube and stock. We have finally also added an AK-74M muzzle brake and suppressor. We also want to take the opportunity to give a shoutout to SAG (Sureshot Armament Group) for providing us with the models. We hope you enjoy the new AK attachments!





GAMEPLAY CHANGES

With this patch, we also want to introduce some balancing updates that are based on your feedback. First of all, we nerfed painkillers. We reduced the healing amount and the general availability. It should feel less forgiving to be hit, and as the painkillers right now are very easy to consume, we’ve taken steps to compensate for that. Remember, we will have a complete health system overhaul soon, with healing animations becoming a major aspect of the healing system, so this is only a temporary “fix”. We also increased the main stash by 6 rows (yeah, more LOOT) and added a manual wipe option for those who cannot get enough and want to start all over! :)

QOL

We also addressed a couple of QoL improvements. For instance, we adjusted and streamlined the weapon slot usage in the inventory and improved the overall look of the item icons. Furthermore we also reduced the VRAM usage on Quarry drastically by switching to Runtime Virtual Textures, which hopefully produces better results on GPUs below the previous minimum requirements. To view all QoL improvements, have a look at the complete patch note list!

CONCLUSION

To wrap it up, this update should lead to an overall more polished and smoother experience while also providing some additional content to play around with. This is only the first step, and we cannot wait to bring more content updates to you later this year. Follow us on our socials [Youtube, Twitter ] to be always up to date and make sure to join our discord server [hyper link]! Thanks again, and see you on your mission!

FULL PATCH NOTES

DISCLAIMER

! This update will wipe your inventory !

[ADDITIONS]

Added new village area to Quarry.

Added different spawn points.

Added Remington M700.

Added KRISS Vector.

Added SAG MK3 Conversion kit + additional AK attachments.

Added standard belt.

Added movable targets to hideout.

Added manual option to wipe account in menu.

Added session option to toggle friendly fire ON/OFF.

Added free-look.

[AI]

Reduced AI footstep noise alert radius.

[GAMEPLAY]

Reduced Painkiller healing amount from 60hp to 25hp.

Reduced Painkiller spawn count & vendor count from 2 to 1.

Increased stash slots.

Removed backpack stacking.

Added manual-wipe option.

[QoL]

Adjusted run animation weapon position.

Adjusted several weapon & attachment dimension to be more streamlined.

Updated inventory UI/font.

Updated weapon/attachment materials.

Updated DLSS to version 3.7

Improved leaning poses.

Improved item icons quality.

Improved NVGs visibility & brightness.

Improved inventory management:

-> Easier drag & drop.

Improved Performance.

Reduced VRAM usage on Quarry:

-> Less blurry textures.

Removed First-person shadows:

-> More evenly lit First-person hands/weapons.

[FIXES]