V1.5.51 Update

Optimization: You can now view the dialogue history at any time during conversations in modules.

Bugfix: Fixed an issue in the 'Moonshade Monolith' module where triggering the Harkins storyline during the battle with Ibom would directly lead to a battle failure.

Bugfix: Fixed an issue where the Traveler's occupational item "A Bag" would not activate when the crafting result is a great success.

Optimization: The skill to excise infected tissues can now be used on any ally with a parasitic buff.

Bugfix: Fixed an issue with incorrect companion inheritance endings in mods.

Optimization: Optimized game loading times and entering mods.

Bugfix: Fixed a bug where custom voices in Creative Workshop mods failed to load.

Feature: The editor has added the function to import non-character frame animations.