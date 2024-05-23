Optimization: You can now view the dialogue history at any time during conversations in modules.
Bugfix: Fixed an issue in the 'Moonshade Monolith' module where triggering the Harkins storyline during the battle with Ibom would directly lead to a battle failure.
Bugfix: Fixed an issue where the Traveler's occupational item "A Bag" would not activate when the crafting result is a great success.
Optimization: The skill to excise infected tissues can now be used on any ally with a parasitic buff.
Bugfix: Fixed an issue with incorrect companion inheritance endings in mods.
Optimization: Optimized game loading times and entering mods.
Bugfix: Fixed a bug where custom voices in Creative Workshop mods failed to load.
Feature: The editor has added the function to import non-character frame animations.
Depersonalization update for 23 May 2024
V1.5.51 Update
Optimization: You can now view the dialogue history at any time during conversations in modules.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update