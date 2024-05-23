 Skip to content

Depersonalization update for 23 May 2024

V1.5.51 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14467842 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization: You can now view the dialogue history at any time during conversations in modules.
Bugfix: Fixed an issue in the 'Moonshade Monolith' module where triggering the Harkins storyline during the battle with Ibom would directly lead to a battle failure.
Bugfix: Fixed an issue where the Traveler's occupational item "A Bag" would not activate when the crafting result is a great success.
Optimization: The skill to excise infected tissues can now be used on any ally with a parasitic buff.
Bugfix: Fixed an issue with incorrect companion inheritance endings in mods.
Optimization: Optimized game loading times and entering mods.
Bugfix: Fixed a bug where custom voices in Creative Workshop mods failed to load.
Feature: The editor has added the function to import non-character frame animations.

