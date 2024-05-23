 Skip to content

Path Weaver update for 23 May 2024

Small Fixes & Changes 1.2

23 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Weavers!

We have done some small changes:

  • Changed the prompt of the last level of Wild West.
  • Increased the visibility of the hint button on Maze and Dance levels.

