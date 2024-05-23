Zeta Leporis RTS updated to v.0.3.14.2024

Changelog:
-Fixed crash and bugs caused by the AI control script counting the wrong teams' units.
-Tooltips for class B and class C energy collector upgrade buttons are no longer swapped.
-Reworked fighter and missile ship VO to make it less muddy, and added slight distortion to capital ship and scout VO.
-Fighters now form up properly again when they don't have a target. Related code is also a bit more efficient now.
-Fighters no longer chase units they can't catch.
-Units can no longer be added to production queues of shipyards under construction.
-Fixed incorrect unit caps when loading a saved game.
Changed files in this update