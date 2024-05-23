Hot Fixes v 0.1437

v 0.1437 patch notes:
- Enemies now scale properly when loading a game after beating at least one camp.
- Cards were redesigned so they are easier to read.
- Decreased the chances of getting a rare card after a non elite/boss fight, specially in the very early nodes.
- Dodge+: Cost down from 2 to 1. Instances of damage negated down from 2 to 1.
- Changed most of the Final Boss' attacks from a single hit to multiple ones. Damage stayed roughly the same.
- Fixed many Huntress card that were incorrectly tagged.
- Fixed typos.```
Changed files in this update