Shogun Curse update for 23 May 2024

Hot Fixes v 0.1437

Build 14467618 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 12:09:28 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v 0.1437 patch notes:


- Enemies now scale properly when loading a game after beating at least one camp.  
- Cards were redesigned so they are easier to read.  
- Decreased the chances of getting a rare card after a non elite/boss fight, specially in the very early nodes.  
- Dodge+: Cost down from 2 to 1. Instances of damage negated down from 2 to 1.  
- Changed most of the Final Boss' attacks from a single hit to multiple ones. Damage stayed roughly the same.  
- Fixed many Huntress card that were incorrectly tagged.  
- Fixed typos.```

