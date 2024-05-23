Hot Fixes v 0.1437

v 0.1437 patch notes:

- Enemies now scale properly when loading a game after beating at least one camp. - Cards were redesigned so they are easier to read. - Decreased the chances of getting a rare card after a non elite/boss fight, specially in the very early nodes. - Dodge+: Cost down from 2 to 1. Instances of damage negated down from 2 to 1. - Changed most of the Final Boss' attacks from a single hit to multiple ones. Damage stayed roughly the same. - Fixed many Huntress card that were incorrectly tagged. - Fixed typos.```