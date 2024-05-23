New menus and menu feedback, voices for Veronica and Gale
Vincent the Vampire update for 23 May 2024
May 2024 Menu and Voice update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 1707701
- Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1707702
- Loading history…
Linux English Depot 1707703
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update