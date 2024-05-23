 Skip to content

Vincent the Vampire update for 23 May 2024

May 2024 Menu and Voice update

23 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New menus and menu feedback, voices for Veronica and Gale

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1707701
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1707702
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 1707703
  • Loading history…
