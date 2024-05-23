Patch 0.4.8

The latest patch to Past Fate adds a lot of quality of life improvements for example for quest givers and interactable objects. Gulskir Swamps has been made to look much more poisonous and deadlier than before. We have also added proper tutorials for the start of the game, making it easier for new players to learn the basics.
Game Improvements and changes summary:
World
- Gulskir Swamps has been reworked
- Slight improvements to landscape and areas
- Early game polishing
- New item drops
- Proper starting tutorials
- Quest givers no longer display markers but instead have slight glow on their materials
- Gatherables now show slight glow effect when players are near them
Player Changes and Improvements
- Slight UI improvements
Bugs Fixed
- Minor bug fixes
- Quest descriptions fixed / changed
Changed files in this update