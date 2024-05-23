 Skip to content

Past Fate update for 23 May 2024

Patch 0.4.8

Patch 0.4.8 · Last edited 23 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The latest patch to Past Fate adds a lot of quality of life improvements for example for quest givers and interactable objects. Gulskir Swamps has been made to look much more poisonous and deadlier than before. We have also added proper tutorials for the start of the game, making it easier for new players to learn the basics.

Game Improvements and changes summary:

World

  • Gulskir Swamps has been reworked
  • Slight improvements to landscape and areas
  • Early game polishing
  • New item drops
  • Proper starting tutorials
  • Quest givers no longer display markers but instead have slight glow on their materials
  • Gatherables now show slight glow effect when players are near them

Player Changes and Improvements

  • Slight UI improvements

Bugs Fixed

  • Minor bug fixes
  • Quest descriptions fixed / changed

