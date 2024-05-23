✨Hit Error Bar enhancements + Legacy skin bug fix ✨ - May 24

✨Hit Error Bar enhancements✨
- Added a hit error bar section in Options for customising the hit error bar.
- There are now three visual styles for the hit error bar: Default, Minimal, and Legacy (what it was before)
- You can now adjust the vertical position of the hit error bar
- How the hit error bar shows the "hit marks" has been changed from the last 20 notes to a set duration.
- You can adjust how quickly/slowly the hit marks fade out in the options
- Pictured are:
- Default
- Minimal
- Legacy
Bug Fix
- Fixed bug where legacy skin cursor would break upon launching the game or playing in multiplayer
Changed files in this update