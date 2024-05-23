 Skip to content

MuseSwipr update for 23 May 2024

✨Hit Error Bar enhancements + Legacy skin bug fix ✨ - May 24

Share · View all patches · Build 14467194 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 16:33:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

✨Hit Error Bar enhancements✨

  • Added a hit error bar section in Options for customising the hit error bar.
  • There are now three visual styles for the hit error bar: Default, Minimal, and Legacy (what it was before)
  • You can now adjust the vertical position of the hit error bar
  • How the hit error bar shows the "hit marks" has been changed from the last 20 notes to a set duration.
  • You can adjust how quickly/slowly the hit marks fade out in the options
  • Pictured are:
  1. Default
  2. Minimal
  3. Legacy

Bug Fix

  • Fixed bug where legacy skin cursor would break upon launching the game or playing in multiplayer

