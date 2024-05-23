 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 23 May 2024

[Test Branch] New features: work task list, and other optimizations

Share · View all patches · Build 14467186 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Guidance prompt: After unlocking population policy research, a display prompt is added to the function entrance button
Bug: Occasionally, miners have a problem that cannot be seen by their bodies after mining.
Optimization: You can set the carriage to be transported freely and the minimum quantity to be loaded at one time
Bug: In custom settings, the food consumption value does not work
New feature: Added a "Work Task List" window to display the work tasks waiting for residents of a building to be performed
Guidance Tips: Hold a bonfire party and display prompts when firewood cannot be found.

Changed depots in playtest branch

View more data in app history for build 14467186
Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link