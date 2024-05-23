[Test Branch] New features: work task list, and other optimizations

Guidance prompt: After unlocking population policy research, a display prompt is added to the function entrance button

Bug: Occasionally, miners have a problem that cannot be seen by their bodies after mining.

Optimization: You can set the carriage to be transported freely and the minimum quantity to be loaded at one time

Bug: In custom settings, the food consumption value does not work

New feature: Added a "Work Task List" window to display the work tasks waiting for residents of a building to be performed

Guidance Tips: Hold a bonfire party and display prompts when firewood cannot be found.