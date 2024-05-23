Guidance prompt: After unlocking population policy research, a display prompt is added to the function entrance button
Bug: Occasionally, miners have a problem that cannot be seen by their bodies after mining.
Optimization: You can set the carriage to be transported freely and the minimum quantity to be loaded at one time
Bug: In custom settings, the food consumption value does not work
New feature: Added a "Work Task List" window to display the work tasks waiting for residents of a building to be performed
Guidance Tips: Hold a bonfire party and display prompts when firewood cannot be found.
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 23 May 2024
[Test Branch] New features: work task list, and other optimizations
Changed depots in playtest branch