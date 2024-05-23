 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 23 May 2024

0.9.6b changelist

0.9.6b changelist

Share · View all patches · Build 14467183 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 12:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • HUD homing target reticle now takes weapon firing offset into account
  • Improved Mega Mine detonation sound
  • Improved ship pickup attraction physics
  • Reduced mine arming delay
  • Reduced random size variation for missions
  • Adjusted non-secret door lighting to make them more visible
  • Fixed incorrect weapon upgrade pickup messages
  • Fixed player ship spinning too fast when dying underwater
  • Fixed a navmesh generation bug that could cause invalid navigation trail paths
  • Fixed database showing all enemies as having zero max hull
  • Fixed levels with teleports inside the dropship failing during generation
  • Fixed players with Ultra Alloy not spawning with bonus hull after dying
  • Fixed rare client bug where weapons could disappear when pillaged
  • Fixed projectiles bouncing off water forcefields creating underwater FX
  • Fixed audio pop caused by player ship boost end sound
  • Fixed audio pop while map screen is open

