0.9.6b changelist

- HUD homing target reticle now takes weapon firing offset into account
- Improved Mega Mine detonation sound
- Improved ship pickup attraction physics
- Reduced mine arming delay
- Reduced random size variation for missions
- Adjusted non-secret door lighting to make them more visible
- Fixed incorrect weapon upgrade pickup messages
- Fixed player ship spinning too fast when dying underwater
- Fixed a navmesh generation bug that could cause invalid navigation trail paths
- Fixed database showing all enemies as having zero max hull
- Fixed levels with teleports inside the dropship failing during generation
- Fixed players with Ultra Alloy not spawning with bonus hull after dying
- Fixed rare client bug where weapons could disappear when pillaged
- Fixed projectiles bouncing off water forcefields creating underwater FX
- Fixed audio pop caused by player ship boost end sound
- Fixed audio pop while map screen is open
Desecrators update for 23 May 2024
