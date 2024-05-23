- Added a .exe icon
- Slightly weakened the Ghoul enemies in the first area
- Added a controls textbox to the Radio scanner
- Added a safeguard to avoid player being locked in elevator (do report if issue still occurs)
- Various minor UI and Map icon fixes
The Tower on the Borderland update for 23 May 2024
Update 23/05/2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2063181
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update