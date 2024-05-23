 Skip to content

The Tower on the Borderland update for 23 May 2024

Update 23/05/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14467144 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 10:46:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a .exe icon
  • Slightly weakened the Ghoul enemies in the first area
  • Added a controls textbox to the Radio scanner
  • Added a safeguard to avoid player being locked in elevator (do report if issue still occurs)
  • Various minor UI and Map icon fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2063181
