Let’s talk about work done

Captains, during the last 2 weeks we’ve released 5 updates for Age of Water, where we’ve paid special attention to fixes and improvements based on your feedback from Steam, social networks, and in-game messages. Thank you for your active participation in Age of Water!

Resetting crew skills

As players were progressing through Age of Water, they were researching new weapon types and unlocking crew skills. And with each next level, the desire to change the choice they made earlier for each character was likely to grow.

So we’ve added an option for this. You need a Smith’s Neutralizer that can me bought in the store at the base. How does it work? After buying it, go to the “Crew” tab, choose a character and press the “Reset” button, then reassign skill points as you like.

Mass Disassembly

How much time have you spent in the sea, disassembling weak armor and low level machine guns that have outlived their usefulness and were just eating up space in your hull? We’ve seen your messages about how tedious it is to go through each item separately. Now you can highlight several items at once to send them to the disassembly queue and get resources.

Boarding ships

Imagine how sad it is to forget your belongings in the hull of your previous ship as you switch to a new one after boarding it! We’ve seen several messages from players who lost all their items, having forgotten to put them onto their new ship.

Now after capturing a ship, all your items will be carefully put in a drifting chest that you’ll be able to collect.

Lost cargo

Here are some more improvements related to the sinking of your ship:

now all post offices are respawn points: this way you’ll be able to reach the place where your ship was sunk faster and reclaim lost cargo;

lost cargo chest can be bought for corks from one of the traders at the Three Whales or on the Tirpitz;

Share your loot with friends

One of the most popular requests from players that has received the highest priority from the developers is a system for sharing experience and loot after a battle. Sometimes you kept attacking an enemy just to see some passer-by finish them off and receive all the experience and loot.

Justice has been served! Part of experience, medallions, and loot for sunk enemies can now be received by the players who damaged them. And we’ll keep improving rewards for team play.

We’ve also adjusted battle scenario delays! It means that enemy spawns have been slowed down and now feel more organic. And there will be less cases where enemies spawn in the same place after a battle.

Let’s list other fixes that are meant to make leveling up and crafting easier:

the amount of resources gained from excavations and defeating enemies has been increased to make progress more comfortable;

the number of mining points in locations where you can farm resources has been increased;

an error that caused the crafting progress on the player’s base to continue while displaying as being canceled in the IU has been fixed;

crafting on the base now correctly continues even if the player is offline.

We also try to make the gameplay as comfortable as possible, so we’ve replaced emojis with more useful ones and added an option to disable music on the base. After all, constantly listening to an out of tune guitar can ruin the mood and distract from serious tasks :)

We’d like to thank all of our active players who send bug reports, helping us to find problems in the game. We carefully consider each one of your messages and do everything we can to make the game more stable and enjoyable for you.

Soon we’ll tell you what other improvements and fixes the developers are working on right now!