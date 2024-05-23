05-23 patch-notes

 Skip to content

Xanadu Land update for 23 May 2024

Build 14466901 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 10:26:20 UTC

UTC time 09:30-10:30

Adjustment
Cube increase formula: convert any purple equipment into green equipment of your choice

Holy Staff Adjustments
·Attack speed correction adjusted to -5% (originally -12%)
·Increase base damage by about 35%
·Specialization 1 is adjusted to 2 points of energy (originally 3)

Floors 11-15 of the Tower of Conviction
Added new rewards: blue/purple seasonal relics of your choice

Corrupted Xanadu
The probability of BOSS dropping purple level 2 and legendary tier 1 has been increased.

