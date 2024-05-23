05-23 patch-notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14466901 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 10:26:20 UTC by Wendy

UTC time 09:30-10:30

Adjustment

Cube increase formula: convert any purple equipment into green equipment of your choice

Holy Staff Adjustments

·Attack speed correction adjusted to -5% (originally -12%)

·Increase base damage by about 35%

·Specialization 1 is adjusted to 2 points of energy (originally 3)

Floors 11-15 of the Tower of Conviction

Added new rewards: blue/purple seasonal relics of your choice

Corrupted Xanadu

The probability of BOSS dropping purple level 2 and legendary tier 1 has been increased.