Splish splash, new dash… unlocked! 🛥️

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Bring your dinghies, keels, propellers, and boat motors for this one because we are racing on water this week. The Laguna Mojada is now open! You’ll find it on the same island as the previous race.

The is of course a dashing new decal for you to unlock upon completing the race - maritime themed of course!

Remember we are also hosting the second edition of Flashbulb vs. Content Creators races today at 17:00 CEST. This time we are taking on Yzuei on the watery track.

Follow us on Twitch or subscribe to our YouTube to get notified when we go live!