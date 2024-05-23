 Skip to content

Trailmakers update for 23 May 2024

Splish splash, new dash… unlocked! 🛥️

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bring your dinghies, keels, propellers, and boat motors for this one because we are racing on water this week. The Laguna Mojada is now open! You’ll find it on the same island as the previous race.

The is of course a dashing new decal for you to unlock upon completing the race - maritime themed of course!

Remember we are also hosting the second edition of Flashbulb vs. Content Creators races today at 17:00 CEST. This time we are taking on Yzuei on the watery track.

