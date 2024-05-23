Hi Explorers,

_Expeditions _is our first attempt to do something different, to expand the _MudRunner _franchise into multiple unique experiences, each with their own style and purpose. Our aim with the game has always been to create an engaging experience for both longtime Runners and newcomers, with a strong identity based on two pillars: exploration and science.

Since launch, with your help, we have been focused on the most critical feedback. We plan on continuing to improve and expand the experience as _Expeditions _takes its place in our ever-growing _MudRunner _lineup.

A lot of exciting content is planned for the weeks and months ahead. Your feedback is invaluable to our team, and we want to express our commitment to you. This is why we have decided to create more free content alongside the premium seasons, including additional vehicles, new tools, new specialists, and more. And let’s not forget the release of the awaited co-op mode, which will arrive later this summer.

For those who own the Year Pass, you will also get new features every season, from new vehicles and specialists to exclusive gameplay mechanics and cosmetic elements. For further details, please refer to the roadmap below.



We hope this roadmap will give you a better understanding of what is to come. You should also know that we're currently exploring new ways to provide you with unique gameplay, particularly with the cave environment, which you can get a first glimpse of in today’s free Breaking Ground Update. Developing this new underground feature is a true technical challenge for the team, and we are excited about how it will change your experience throughout future seasons as we reveal exciting new caves.

If you want to know more about what is inside the new Breaking Ground Update, take a look at the patch note here

To contribute to the future of Expeditions, we invite you to give your opinion on our Discord channel.

Thanks for your continued support,