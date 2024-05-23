- Island map: Boss sea cucumber still has activity issues after death
- Change the birth position of Boss Belia in Figure 2
- In Figure 3, when scrolling up to gain insight into the monster's box, return to the title and enter the game without any monster scrolling issues
- There is no corresponding prompt for unlocking the snow mountain
- The problem of island jamming with minimal probability
- Some vocational skills will have special effects released after G (Cat Country Friend, cost scars, secret insight)
- Add gun jamming sound effects and text prompts
- Modify the probability of low durability jamming of firearms
- Modified the Hunter's drop package
- Add some dog tags
- Fix the issue of BOSSMige having invincible armor.
锚点：封锁区 - Anchors:Blockade Zone update for 23 May 2024
5.23 Update patches
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update