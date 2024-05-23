 Skip to content

锚点：封锁区 - Anchors:Blockade Zone update for 23 May 2024

5.23 Update patches

23 May 2024

  1. Island map: Boss sea cucumber still has activity issues after death
  2. Change the birth position of Boss Belia in Figure 2
  3. In Figure 3, when scrolling up to gain insight into the monster's box, return to the title and enter the game without any monster scrolling issues
  4. There is no corresponding prompt for unlocking the snow mountain
  5. The problem of island jamming with minimal probability
  6. Some vocational skills will have special effects released after G (Cat Country Friend, cost scars, secret insight)
  7. Add gun jamming sound effects and text prompts
  8. Modify the probability of low durability jamming of firearms
  9. Modified the Hunter's drop package
  10. Add some dog tags
  11. Fix the issue of BOSSMige having invincible armor.

