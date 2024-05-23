Adjustments and balance

Hello, before adding controller support we wanted to improve progression at high levels.
These changes should make reach the top of the tower easier, especially if you are a warrior and not a sorcerer.
Balance
- The number of enemies in the "macro dungeon" has been modified. If you've come across it, you know which one I'm talking about.
- The experience of Goblins and advanced Skeletons has been increased.
- The resistance of Yellow and Red rank of Goblins and advanced Skeletons has been reduced.
Changes
- Talent Hemorrhage has been replaced by Duelist: Increases your damage by 5/10/15% when you equip one-handed weapons. The chance of bleeding is no longer increased. Now is a level 20 talent.
- The Brutality talent has changed: Increases your damage by 5/10/15% when you equip two-handed weapons. Stun chance no longer increased. Now is a level 20 talent.
Developer's note: High-level sorcery talents provide incredible buffs to advance, while melee talents were very lame.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that allowed arrows to be released when healing if you did a certain combination of equipping and unequipping items. You will no longer shoot when you heal.
- Fixed a bug that prevented you from attacking after blocking until you moved.
- Fixed a bug that showed the health bars of dead enemies when you made an area attack.
Thank you.
