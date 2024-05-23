 Skip to content

Doors & Loot update for 23 May 2024

Adjustments and balance

Last edited 23 May 2024 – 11:09:27 UTC

Hello, before adding controller support we wanted to improve progression at high levels.
These changes should make reach the top of the tower easier, especially if you are a warrior and not a sorcerer.

Balance

  • The number of enemies in the "macro dungeon" has been modified. If you've come across it, you know which one I'm talking about.
  • The experience of Goblins and advanced Skeletons has been increased.
  • The resistance of Yellow and Red rank of Goblins and advanced Skeletons has been reduced.

Changes

  • Talent Hemorrhage has been replaced by Duelist: Increases your damage by 5/10/15% when you equip one-handed weapons. The chance of bleeding is no longer increased. Now is a level 20 talent.
  • The Brutality talent has changed: Increases your damage by 5/10/15% when you equip two-handed weapons. Stun chance no longer increased. Now is a level 20 talent.
    Developer's note: High-level sorcery talents provide incredible buffs to advance, while melee talents were very lame.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug that allowed arrows to be released when healing if you did a certain combination of equipping and unequipping items. You will no longer shoot when you heal.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from attacking after blocking until you moved.
  • Fixed a bug that showed the health bars of dead enemies when you made an area attack.

Thank you.

