Update V0.9.93

Hello friends!
We are glad to present you another update of the game.
Welcome:
- Armor can now be repaired. Armor plates have been added to the game. Don't wait for your body armor or helmet to fail, repair them with armor plates. Stock up on them before the big fight!
- The hit system has been reworked, now you can shoot through the wooden/metal and glass props.
- The helicopter can now be shot down! It is now possible to fight back an attack from the air. You can also search for a reward at the crash site.
- Fixed UI elements. Fixed UI bugs for wide monitors.
- Work has been done on the visual and functional component of the game. Improved texture quality, added visual effects to many objects. Fixed collisions of objects.
- Fixed the location
- Work on game optimization.
Thank you for staying with us. Have a good game.
Regards,
AnarchyGames!
Changed files in this update